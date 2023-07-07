International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 270.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,988 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Trimble by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Trimble by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Trimble by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 44,656 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Trimble from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.04. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Trimble had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $915.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.31, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,178,191.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

