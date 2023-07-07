International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $64,000 in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Polaris by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Polaris by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PII shares. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Polaris Price Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $121.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $123.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is 31.29%.

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.