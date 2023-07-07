International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $65,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Avala Global LP purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $14,605,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth $8,867,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 271,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after purchasing an additional 143,002 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.92.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the transaction, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 6,251 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $861,887.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 84,386 shares of company stock worth $10,555,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $142.88 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $149.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

