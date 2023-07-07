International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter worth $215,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Up 3.9 %

BWA stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.59.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 5,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $238,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 177,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,456,202.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,383 shares of company stock worth $566,697 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.73.

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

