International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMI. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 70.2% during the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Valmont Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 23,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VMI opened at $283.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $213.27 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.98 and a 200 day moving average of $305.67.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.67.

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

