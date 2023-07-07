International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDW opened at $67.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $72.28.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.143 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

