International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. FCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 15.0% in the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Rollins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 20,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $489,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,115.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 40,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,719,182.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 743,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,582,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,481 shares of company stock worth $2,953,357 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rollins Trading Up 1.1 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Rollins from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

NYSE ROL opened at $43.48 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $43.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $658.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.78 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 31.07%. Rollins’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.53%.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.