International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 809 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 100,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in THOR Industries by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,676,000 after purchasing an additional 13,720 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 16,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
THOR Industries Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.09. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $105.36.
THOR Industries Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.27%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.33.
THOR Industries Profile
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
