International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,269 WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in WesBanco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in WesBanco by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at WesBanco

In other news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Fitzsimmons acquired 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.10 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,574.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory S. Proctor, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $98,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,917.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,500 shares of company stock worth $603,155 over the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WesBanco Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on WesBanco from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on WesBanco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on WesBanco from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.57.

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $24.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. WesBanco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $151.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.27 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.20%.

About WesBanco

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

See Also

