International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 99.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 138,799 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZBH opened at $141.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.19 and a 200-day moving average of $130.71.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 44.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. FIG Partners raised Zimmer Biomet to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.67.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

