International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 11,900 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

International Assets Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 97,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 55,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 73,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:GNT opened at $4.93 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.12.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%.

(Free Report)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.