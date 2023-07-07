International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 166,838 Shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,838 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in United States Oil Fund by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of USO stock opened at $64.44 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52 week low of $57.83 and a 52 week high of $80.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.12.

United States Oil Fund Company Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

