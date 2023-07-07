International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 22,192 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,192 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OFS Credit were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Credit by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 31,976 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OFS Credit by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its holdings in OFS Credit by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 59,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in OFS Credit in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OFS Credit by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCCI opened at $8.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a one year low of $7.82 and a one year high of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.33.

OFS Credit ( NASDAQ:OCCI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 26.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. OFS Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -141.02%.

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

