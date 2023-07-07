International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 7,620 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 89.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,424,481 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,027,023,000 after acquiring an additional 271,771 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after buying an additional 4,783,488 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,484,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $682,195,000 after buying an additional 344,145 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,853,000 after buying an additional 787,650 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. 10.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $62.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $80.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

RIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,360.50.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

