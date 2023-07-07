International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $100,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

SITE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $163.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.30.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 2,900 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $464,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,322 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $161.99 on Friday. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.36 and a 12-month high of $169.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.48.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $837.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 5.15%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

