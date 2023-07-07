International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $102,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Toro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Toro by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Toro by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.70 and its 200 day moving average is $107.19. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $76.58 and a 52 week high of $117.66.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Toro had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Northland Securities began coverage on Toro in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.41 per share, for a total transaction of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares in the company, valued at $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

