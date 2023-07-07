International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $91,000 Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 471 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.4 %

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $3,061,058.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,428.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEL opened at $138.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $140.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

