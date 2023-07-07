International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes $97,000 Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 15,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEO opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $7.08.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

