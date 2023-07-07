International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 9,209 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA lifted its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 44,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC grew its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.8% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Saratoga Investment by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAR shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th.

Saratoga Investment Stock Performance

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $27.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.03. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $28.87.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $32.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 24.90%. On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saratoga Investment

In related news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.81 per share, with a total value of $47,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,423,542.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Saratoga Investment

(Free Report)

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.