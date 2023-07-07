International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 31,560.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Wendy’s during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEN opened at $21.28 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEN. Guggenheim upped their target price on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

