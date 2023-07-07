International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 354.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

VPL stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

