International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 6,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Vital Farms by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Vital Farms by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Vital Farms by 14.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $11.42 on Friday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.60.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Vital Farms had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $119.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VITL shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vital Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

