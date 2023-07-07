International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000.

NYSE:MCR opened at $6.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.33. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $7.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

