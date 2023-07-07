International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky Sells 1,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 7th, 2023

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSWFree Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW opened at $36.85 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSWFree Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $287.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.58%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at about $17,047,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 159.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 593,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Seaways by 19.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,074,000 after purchasing an additional 466,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in International Seaways by 2,140.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 463,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in International Seaways by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 672,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 442,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

