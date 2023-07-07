International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky Sells 1,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW opened at $36.85 on Friday. International Seaways, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. International Seaways had a net margin of 54.60% and a return on equity of 39.81%. The business had revenue of $287.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.30 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.58%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at about $17,047,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in International Seaways by 159.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 593,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in International Seaways by 19.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,074,000 after purchasing an additional 466,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in International Seaways by 2,140.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 463,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in International Seaways by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 672,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,881,000 after purchasing an additional 442,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.