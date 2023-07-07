International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 21,576 shares changing hands.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $81.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.70.
About International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
