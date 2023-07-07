International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.47

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.47 and traded as low as $0.42. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 21,576 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $81.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines

About International Tower Hill Mines

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. ( NYSEAMERICAN:THM Free Report ) (TSE:ITH) by 187.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.