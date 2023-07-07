International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THMFree Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NYSE:THM opened at $0.42 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $0.75.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

