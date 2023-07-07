Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.80

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.80 and traded as high as $122.46. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $122.34, with a volume of 5,567 shares.
Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Trading Up 0.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56.
Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.