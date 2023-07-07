Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Share Price Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.80

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.80 and traded as high as $122.46. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $122.34, with a volume of 5,567 shares.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.56.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a $0.2762 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,742,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the first quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 141.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

