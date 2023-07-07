Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Down 19.5% in June

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance
VGM stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.