Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Down 19.5% in June

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a drop of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

VGM stock opened at $9.64 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0361 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 71,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 19,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16,176.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 195,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 194,762 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. 29.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.