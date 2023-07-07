Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Sold by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Natixis acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $109,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on IRWD. StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.06. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $12.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 43.63%. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $284,962.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

