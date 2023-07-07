iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL) Stock Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $15.82

iShares Gold Bullion ETF (TSE:CGL – Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.82 and traded as low as C$15.33. iShares Gold Bullion ETF shares last traded at C$15.37, with a volume of 14,936 shares changing hands.

iShares Gold Bullion ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.55.

