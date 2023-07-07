iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV) Stock Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $38.15

Shares of iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$38.15 and traded as low as C$37.60. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF shares last traded at C$37.61, with a volume of 803 shares changing hands.
iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.88.
