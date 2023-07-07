iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Stock Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.21

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$35.21 and traded as low as C$33.59. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF shares last traded at C$33.59, with a volume of 356 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.56.

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th.

