iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 60.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,761,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,580,000 after acquiring an additional 93,165 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,420,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,876,000 after acquiring an additional 33,345 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,905,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,081,000 after acquiring an additional 389,987 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,373,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,838,000 after acquiring an additional 279,691 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,702,000 after acquiring an additional 104,073 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $31.31 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a one year low of $25.36 and a one year high of $34.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

