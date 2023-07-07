iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sets New 12-Month High at $159.02

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.02 and last traded at $158.83, with a volume of 8592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.67.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.20.

Institutional Trading of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IWY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $729,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

