Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Shares Gap Up to $13.38

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.38, but opened at $13.96. Ivanhoe Electric shares last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 16,022 shares traded.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of -10.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative return on equity of 44.13% and a negative net margin of 4,217.06%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, SVP Catherine Anne Barone sold 4,936 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $69,646.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,936 shares in the company, valued at $69,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Taylor Melvin acquired 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 770,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,547,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 134,936 shares of company stock worth $1,770,347 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ivanhoe Electric by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 329,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.16% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Data Processing and Software Licensing Services, and Energy Storage Systems segments. The company holds an option to acquire 100% of the mineral rights in the Tintic copper-gold project located in Utah; and Santa Cruz copper project located in Arizona.

