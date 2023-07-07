James C. Zelter Sells 3,010 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $233,305.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

NYSE APO opened at $74.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of -30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Global Management

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,505,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,360,000 after purchasing an additional 184,378 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872,458 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,859,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,187,000 after acquiring an additional 827,935 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

