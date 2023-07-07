James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $17.64

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.64 and last traded at $17.82, with a volume of 11014 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on James River Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on James River Group from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

James River Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $649.32 million, a PE ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.45 million. James River Group had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.57%. James River Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. James River Group’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Institutional Trading of James River Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in James River Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in James River Group by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in James River Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,211,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in James River Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in all states and the District of Columbia.

