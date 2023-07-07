Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.20. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 1,504 shares traded.
Several brokerages have weighed in on JANX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Janux Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $505.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
