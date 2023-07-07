Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Up to $11.87

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.87, but opened at $12.20. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 1,504 shares traded.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JANX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $505.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.72.

Janux Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:JANX Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 731.63% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JANX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

