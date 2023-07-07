JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Position Cut by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) by 98.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119,300 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 1,240.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in JinkoSolar by 8.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,632,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,123,000 after acquiring an additional 366,251 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of JinkoSolar by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKS. StockNews.com lowered JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:JKS opened at $42.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day moving average is $48.31. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $38.43 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 1.51%. Equities research analysts predict that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

