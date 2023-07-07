John Nuss Sells 20,000 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) insider John Nuss sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,689,777.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Nuss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, John Nuss sold 10,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of VTYX opened at $37.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of -0.44. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.