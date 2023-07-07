Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Nordea Investment Management AB’s 5th Largest Position

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,221,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.6% of Nordea Investment Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,111,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% in the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 45,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 860,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,488,000 after buying an additional 20,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day moving average is $162.73. The company has a market cap of $419.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

