Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Atwater Malick LLC

Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 3.3% of Atwater Malick LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

JNJ opened at $161.60 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $150.11 and a one year high of $181.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

