Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.57.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.7 %

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.60 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.73.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

