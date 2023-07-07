Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.57.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day moving average is $162.73. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $181.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $419.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

