Joseph B. Hayek Sells 21,100 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) CFO Joseph B. Hayek sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,454,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,080 shares in the company, valued at $9,175,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Worthington Industries stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $70.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.24 and its 200 day moving average is $58.35.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Worthington Industries

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,571,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,012,000 after acquiring an additional 526,776 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Worthington Industries by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,010,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,362,000 after acquiring an additional 307,667 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,999,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,744,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,243,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,514,000 after purchasing an additional 121,771 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WOR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

