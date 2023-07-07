Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 6,950 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $1,360,879.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,322,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,144,293.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Morningstar Trading Down 0.1 %

MORN opened at $194.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 497.45 and a beta of 1.14. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.28 and a 52 week high of $261.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $479.70 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 0.89%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 384.63%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $425,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,069,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,213,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

