JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target to $58.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

GSHD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Goosehead Insurance Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $59.92 on Thursday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.22.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $57.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $290,989.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 74,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $4,092,224.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,605.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 5,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $290,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,700,625 over the last ninety days. 48.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2,303.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

