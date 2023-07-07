Julie Jarecke Gebauer Sells 2,000 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,355.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Julie Jarecke Gebauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total value of $545,875.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $578,600.00.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $231.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.59. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $188.99 and a 52 week high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 33.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WTW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $260.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.5% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 8.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,503,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 64.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth about $995,000. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.