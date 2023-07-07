Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Director Sells $28,089.00 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,763.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anne Delsanto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $27,414.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $27,216.00.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE JNPR opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 57.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.07.

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

