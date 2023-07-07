Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $131,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kellogg by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after buying an additional 697,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after acquiring an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,161,000 after acquiring an additional 506,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg
In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Stock Down 0.0 %
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.
About Kellogg
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
