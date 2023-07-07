Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth $131,663,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Kellogg by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after buying an additional 697,288 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kellogg by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,396,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,431,000 after acquiring an additional 552,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,161,000 after acquiring an additional 506,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $6,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,735,881,522.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $63.74 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average of $67.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 5.33%. Kellogg’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.08.

About Kellogg

(Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.